Hutchinson Capital Management CA Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. Robert Half International makes up 4.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $21,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.