Hutchinson Capital Management CA Sells 330 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 78,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 282,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 106,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.72. 10,205,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,046. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $337.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.