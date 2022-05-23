HyperDAO (HDAO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $170,995.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $14.28 million and $170,995.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,252.51 or 0.99985282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.