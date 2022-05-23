Idavoll Network One Day Volume Hits $425,181.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.70 or 0.18529294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00486570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008482 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.