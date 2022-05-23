Idena Price Tops $0.0322 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Idena has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $180,011.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 84,793,182 coins and its circulating supply is 61,391,764 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

