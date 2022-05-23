IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDEX were worth $121,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEX (IEX)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.