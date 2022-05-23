IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDEX were worth $121,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.09. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.62. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $179.30 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.