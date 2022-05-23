IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after buying an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,943,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $12.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.52 and its 200 day moving average is $534.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.