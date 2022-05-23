ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in ImmuCell were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ImmuCell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmuCell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.45. 10,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,772. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market cap of $65.43 million, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 0.66. ImmuCell Co. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 5.20%.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

