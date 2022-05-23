Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.21

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 4517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

