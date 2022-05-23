Indus Capital Partners LLC Buys 12,899 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 2.7% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Baidu by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.00. 1,776,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

