Indus Capital Partners LLC Has $34.19 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Indus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123,466 shares during the period. KE comprises about 8.1% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $34,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 261.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,497,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,197,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.50, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

