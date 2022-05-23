Indus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,457 shares during the period. Ternium accounts for approximately 1.6% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Ternium worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ternium by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ternium by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $43.03. 326,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

