Indus Capital Partners LLC Sells 117,029 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Indus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117,029 shares during the quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QVT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,434,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355,142. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

