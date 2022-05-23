Insider Buying: Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) Insider Purchases £13,250 in Stock

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) insider Andy Torrance bought 25,000 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($16,333.83).
Shares of ANG stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.63) on Monday. Angling Direct PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 43.55 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 83 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of £39.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.64.
