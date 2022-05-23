Insider Buying: Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) Insider Purchases £13,250 in Stock

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating) insider Andy Torrance bought 25,000 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($16,333.83).

Shares of ANG stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.63) on Monday. Angling Direct PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 43.55 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 83 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of £39.79 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.64.

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

