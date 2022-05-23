Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.24. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 325,185 shares of company stock valued at $32,326,491. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $98.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

