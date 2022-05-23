Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 142,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,358,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 402,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,744,000 after buying an additional 144,969 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,621,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,285,793 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,219,000 after purchasing an additional 203,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,172,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

