Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,172,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

