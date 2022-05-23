International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,774,000 after purchasing an additional 237,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,604,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

