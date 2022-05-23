Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $8.25 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $70.47 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $8.25 or 0.00027179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.05 or 0.09238974 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00485059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008489 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,883,737 coins and its circulating supply is 233,840,450 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

