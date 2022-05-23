Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $367.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.33. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.