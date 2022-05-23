Invenire Partners LP Invests $2.25 Million in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 263,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. NOW comprises 2.4% of Invenire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NOW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in NOW by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 937,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,962. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

