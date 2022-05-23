Invenire Partners LP Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,069 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. PAR Technology makes up approximately 3.2% of Invenire Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Invenire Partners LP owned 0.22% of PAR Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,685. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $942.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

