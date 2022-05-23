Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 44,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,196,973 shares.The stock last traded at $27.33 and had previously closed at $27.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,682,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4,769.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 873,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 855,898 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 681,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth about $15,345,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 419.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416,336 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

