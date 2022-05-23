Invesco Ltd. Acquires 811,843 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.63% of American Electric Power worth $728,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after buying an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after buying an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after buying an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.67. 30,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,459. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

