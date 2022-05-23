Invesco Ltd. Has $702.23 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,253,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 601,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.59% of International Business Machines worth $702,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.21. 43,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

