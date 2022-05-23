Invesco Ltd. Has $769.69 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,797,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $769,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.33. 37,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,621. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

