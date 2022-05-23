Invesco Ltd. Has $795.03 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,871,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739,492 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $795,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,286,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,066.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,056. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

