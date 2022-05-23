Invesco Ltd. Has $826.55 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628,715 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 245,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.36% of NXP Semiconductors worth $826,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,948 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,732. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.75 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.