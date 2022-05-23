Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $563,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $245.69. 9,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,888. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.12 and a 200 day moving average of $312.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

