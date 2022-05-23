Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 664,901 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.48% of Enphase Energy worth $612,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.74. 16,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,024. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.57.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,739 shares of company stock worth $35,888,417. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.