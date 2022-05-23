Invesco Ltd. Purchases 163,815 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,815 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.77% of Cigna worth $585,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.28. 11,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,706. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $271.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Barclays boosted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

