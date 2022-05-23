Invesco Ltd. Sells 17,678 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,389,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $688,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 173,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,529. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

