Invesco Ltd. Sells 405,377 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405,377 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $646,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after acquiring an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,998,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,169,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after acquiring an additional 223,228 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,171. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.84 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

