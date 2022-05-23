Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.48. 60,428,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,484,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

