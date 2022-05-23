ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NYSE IO opened at $0.35 on Thursday. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ION Geophysical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,009,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 99,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

