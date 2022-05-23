ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
NYSE IO opened at $0.35 on Thursday. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
