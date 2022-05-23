ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,152,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,648 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ironSource were worth $63,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,824,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,879,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ironSource stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,759. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

