iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,434 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after buying an additional 4,618,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,475,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 661.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 489,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,916,000 after purchasing an additional 425,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,638,000 after purchasing an additional 326,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.96. 18,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

