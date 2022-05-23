iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.31

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 10161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.