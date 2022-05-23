iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,240,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 28,554,570 shares.The stock last traded at $34.67 and had previously closed at $33.62.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

