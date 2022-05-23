iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,912 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $57,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.97. 1,540,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,059,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

