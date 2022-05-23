iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,010 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,873,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after buying an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after buying an additional 1,345,257 shares during the period.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.97. 3,622,453 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

