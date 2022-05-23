iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Raised by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,226,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,417. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

