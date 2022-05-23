iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 149,453 shares.The stock last traded at $93.93 and had previously closed at $92.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

