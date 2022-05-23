iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,041 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $397.48. The company had a trading volume of 138,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,559. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

