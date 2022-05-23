iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fiduciary Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $706,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $398.95. The company had a trading volume of 173,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,559. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

