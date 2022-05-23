iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IVV traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.61. 4,935,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.04 and a 200 day moving average of $447.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

