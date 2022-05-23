iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,684,986 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

