iStar (NYSE:STAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 89,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 769,951 shares.The stock last traded at $17.32 and had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. iStar’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iStar by 87.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iStar by 239.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

