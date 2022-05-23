ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.
ITOCHU Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
