ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. ITOCHU has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 4.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 164.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

