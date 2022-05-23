Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

About Ituran Location and Control (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

